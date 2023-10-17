See Ring video: Jakarah Lopez-Moore's last known images on doorbell camera, plus update

The family of Jakarah Lopez-Moore, age 16, of Rochester, shared Ring doorbell video with us of the night the teen girl disappeared. She's been found murdered, Rochester Police said this week.

Police update on missing Rochester girl murder case

Democrat and Chronicle journalists have been following the search for Jakarah and were at a Tuesday police briefing in Rochester. The video has updates from police and also the clip of Jakarah from the door cam.

Coverage of Jakarah Lopez-Moore disappearance, death

Oct. 17: Counselors to be available this week at Edison Tech after missing teen found dead

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Oct. 17: Family heartbroken after missing teen found dead in Rochester. Who was Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

Oct. 17: Why wasn't an Amber Alert activated for Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

Oct. 16: Missing 16-year-old Rochester girl found dead in woods; homicide investigation underway

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Video in Jakarah Lopez Moore teen murder case: Rochester tragedy