Robert Irwin, son of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve, narrowly avoids crocodile attack

Crikey, indeed!

Robert Irwin — the son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin — had a wild moment with an aggressive crocodile on the latest episode of his family’s reality TV series.

A crocodile named Casper snapped its jaws and chased the 18-year-old Irwin, who was trying to feed the animal for the first time in a new enclosure at the Australia Zoo.

The encounter is chronicled on “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” which shows the crocodile leap out of the water and pursue Irwin, who ultimately retreats.

“We prioritise (sic) natural behaviour with our crocs,” Irwin wrote in an Instagram post that included the video. “By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it!

“Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation,” Irwin continued. “But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!”

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” has aired for four seasons and centers on the work done by the Irwin family at their Australia Zoo in Queensland.

The zoo was founded in 1970 by the parents of Steve Irwin, who ran the facility with his wife, Terri, until his death from a stingray injury in 2006.