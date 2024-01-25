You can see rockets launch up close in this kaleidoscope-like home for sale in Florida

A residence with a colorful interior and one heck of a view has landed on the real estate market in Titusville, Florida, for $950,000.

Drone footage

And with this nine-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom house, location is everything.

Exterior

“Casa Coquina Del Mar Bed and Breakfast is an iconic 1927 three-story inn located in the heart of Titusville, offering an unparalleled blend of history, charm, and unobstructed panoramic views of the Indian River,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Staircase

“This property stands directly across from the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building and launch pads, offering guests an exclusive front-row experience for rocket launches.”

Bathroom

That’s right. If a new owner is obsessed with all things space related — and doesn’t mind noise — they will be in heaven in this 8,859-square-foot home.

Bedroom

While the exterior offers up the amazing views, the inside is a fairytale of color and charm with every single bedroom and bathroom offering up their own personality and style. From seaside blues to forest-themed greens, there’s something for everyone under one roof.

Bathroom

Features include:

Two Tesla electric car chargers

Hot tub

Garden

Fire safety measures

Twelve parking spots

Bedroom

There is also a roof deck where you can comfortably see the Kennedy Space Center.

Rooftop view

“The second-story deck has an unobstructed view straight across the Indian River to the main launchpad and vehicle assembly building,” listing agent Dan Quattrocchi told Realtor. “It’s prime viewing. For one of the big launches last year, four news crews were camped out on the balcony.”

Bedroom

Titusville is about 40 miles east of Orlando.

Home for sale in Tennessee looks like nothing more than a brick wall. But look inside

‘Diamond Treehouse’ is a one-of-a-kind gem in Florida — and is for sale. Take a look