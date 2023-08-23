See Rudy Giuliani's mugshot after he turned himself in at Fulton County Jail

Washington — Rudy Giuliani's mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail to be booked on charges alleging he and others attempted to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney, spearheaded efforts to challenge the election results after Trump's loss. He faces 13 felony counts, including allegedly breaking Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath. Eighteen others, including Trump, were also indicted in the Georgia case.

Rudy Giuliani mugshot from Fulton County Sheriff's Office. / Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Giuliani's bond is set at $150,000.

Ahead of his surrender, Giuliani told reporters that he would plead not guilty and lamented that he would have his mugshot taken, saying he "probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail." Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor and served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.

"You find a prosecutor who has a better record than mine in the last hundred years — I bet you don't," he said. "I'm the same Rudy Giuliani who took down the mafia, made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere, and I'm fighting for justice."

