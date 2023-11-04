See which runners are champions at the Missouri high school cross country state meets

Results are in from the Missouri state championships for high school cross country.

The state meets for Classes 1-5, boys and girls, began on Friday (for the smaller schools) and concluded Saturday at the scenic Gans Creek course in Columbia.

Here are the top finishers, teams and individually, for the state cross country finals.

CLASS 5 BOYS

Team scores: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 91; 2. Rockhurst, 99; 3. St. Louis University High, 120; 4. Nixa, 131; 5. Liberty, 171; 6. Lee’s Summit, 173; 7. Raymore-Peculiar, 182; 8. Webb City, 218; 9. Kirkwood, 229; 10. Liberty North, 236; 11. Liberty (Wentzville), 253; 12. Parkway South, 271; 13. Lafayette (Wildwood), 293; 14. Blue Springs South, 303; 15. Eureka, 321; 16. Francis Howell, 340.

Medalists: 1. Sievers, Rock Bridge, 14:51.9; 2. Rowan, Kirkwood, 14:52.1; 3. Hauser, Rock Bridge, 14:58.5; 4. Acorn, Rockhurst, 15:07.0; 5. Robeson, Lafayette (Wildwood), 15:17.2; 6. Miller, SLUH, 15:17.6; 7. Ashley, Nixa, 15:23.9; 8. Somasegaran, Rockhurst, 15:25.7; 9. Tindall, Joplin, 15:29.6; 10. Voelker, Raymore-Peculiar, 15:32.0; 11. Davis, Rockhurst, 15:32.4; 12. Gentry, Jackson, 15:33.6; 13. Stevenson, Pattonville, 15:34.8; 14. Enicks, Blue Springs, 15:35.3; 15. Tounger, Raymore-Peculiar, 15:36.7; 16. Taylor, Liberty (Wentzville), 15:37.4; 17. Willbanks, Liberty, 15:39.6; 18. Murray, SLUH, 15:39.8; 19. Nicholson, Liberty, 15:39.9; 20. Garrett, Park Hill South, 15:40.1; 21. Waldron, Rockhurst, 15:40.1; 22. Nziramasanga, 15:40.5; 23. Martensen, Rolla, 15:41.1; 24. DeLeeuw, Lee’s Summit, 15:41.5; 25. Richart, Nixa, 15:41.6; 26. Rebholz, Parkway South, 15:42.3; 27. Kim, Rock Bridge, 15:43.3; 28. Stevens, Webb City, 15:45.4; 29. Kleinhen, Liberty North, 15:47.4; 30. Crews, Springfield Glendale, 15:49.2.

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 103; 2. Blue Springs South, 117; 3. Blue Springs, 142; 4. Kirkwood, 145; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 171; 6. Columbia Rock Bridge, 204; 7. Cor Jesu Academy, 204; 8. Liberty, 205; 9. St. Teresa’s Academy, 210; 10. Lafayette (Wildwood), 216; 11. Eureka, 262; 12. Francis Howell Central, 268; 13. Ozark, 275; 14. Springfield Kickapoo, 286; 15. Seckman, 298; 16. Webb City, 308.

Medalists: 1. Barnard, Lafayette (Wildwood), 17:12.7; 2. Wilmes, Father Tolton, 17:37.2; 3. McKenzie, Cor Jesu Academy, 17:40.9; 4. Baker, Kirkwood, 17:54.7; 5. Brackenbury, Blue Springs, 17:57.6; 6. York, Raymore-Peculiar, 18:09.9; 7. Troester, Republic, 18:15.7; 8. Allen, Blue Springs South, 18:16.4; 9. Cottone, Father Tolton, 18:18.5; 10. Rew, Blue Springs South, 18:19.0; 11. Viet, Father Tolton, 18:20.1; 12. Conklin, Park Hill South, 18:23.6; 13. Jacobs, St. Teresa’s Academy, 18:28.5; 14. Smith, Raymore-Peculiar, 18:31.2; 15. Linville, Ft. Zumwalt West, 18:31.8; 16. Estes, Ozark, 18:33.0; 17. Taylor, Father Tolton, 18:36.6; 18. Haynes, Troy Buchanan, 18:38.4; 19. Stuart, Blue Springs, 18:39.5; 20. Eggers, Marquette, 18:39.6; 21. Barks, Jackson, 18:42.2; 22. Wahrenbrock, Blue Springs South, 18:43.0; 23. Usman, St. Joseph Central, 18:44.7; 24. Harris, Nixa, 18:45.0; 25. Luna, Cor Jesu Academy, 18:45.2; 26. Hurt, Liberty, 18:47.0; 27. Tague, Lebanon, 18:47.5; 28. Fotiades, Blue Springs, 18:50.1; 29. Humphrey, Francis Howell, 18:50.8; 30. Rinkenberger, Lafayette (Wildwood), 18:52.2.

CLASS 4 BOYS

Team scores: 1. Festus, 91; 2. Platte County, 99; 3. Lincoln Prep, 110; 4. Webster Groves, 134; 5. West Plains, 157; 6. John Burroughs, 162; 7. DeSmet Jesuit, 189; 8. St. Charles, 212; 9. Smithville, 234; 10. Lutheran (St. Charles), 253; 11. St. Joseph Benton, 266; 12. Bolivar, 269; 13. Ft. Zumwalt East, 312; 14. North Point, 322; 15. Helias Catholic, 347; 16. Carl Junction, 356.

Medalists: 1. Rivera, Lincoln Prep, 14:54.6; 2. Johnson, Platte County, 15:11.4; 3. Driemeier, Festus, 15:14.1; 4. Fuller, Farmington, 15:27.8; 5. Adair, Smithville, 15:30.6; 6. Glatz, John Burroughs, 15:32.7; 7. Moresi, Parkway Central, 15:42.8; 8. Anderson, Ft. Zumwalt East, 15:44.5; 9. Garcia, Lincoln Prep, 15:46.6; 10. Pogue, Hillsboro, 15:47.1; 11. Meinke, Platte County, 15:47.3; 12. Buckman, Webster Groves, 15:47.7; 13. Uding, 15:50.1; 14. Koerber, DeSoto, 15:52.0; 15. Luttrell, Washington, 15:52.7; 16. Mitchell, Marshfield, 15:52.8; 17. Free, West Plains, 15:53.9; 18. Maples, St. Charles, 15:56.5; 19. Perales, DeSmet Jesuit, 15:57.4; 20. Alfonso, Parkway Central, 15:57.5; 21. Hardeman, Chaminade, 15:57.6; 22. Jenks, Platte County, 15:57.7; 23. Herron, Platte County, 15:58.5; 24. Poelker, DeSmet Jesuit, 16:01.5; 25. Schneide, Hillsboro, 16:02.1; 26. Reisner, Bolivar, 16:02.5; 27. Bigham, St. Joseph Benton, 16:05.3; 28. Gunter, West Plains, 16:07.1; 29. Kackley, Warrenton, 16:07.4; 30. Wacker, Festus, 16:08.2.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy, 110; 2. West Plains, 133; 3. Festus, 137; 4. Nerinx Hall, 144; 5. Bolivar, 147; 6. Kearney, 162; 7. Webster Groves, 163; 8. MICDS, 192; 9. Clayton, 208; 10. Platte County, 212; 11. Smithville, 242; 12. Jefferson City, 292; 13. Hannibal, 300; 14. Fulton, 341; 15. North Point, 355; 16. St. Pius X, 415.

Medalists: 1. Norris, Harrisonville, 18:07.7; 2. Mayfield, Fulton, 18:28.6; 3. Mitchell, Platte County, 18:28.6; 4. Johanson, Union, 18:40.3; 5. Denney, Sullivan, 18:43.8; 6. Amann, St. Joseph’s Academy, 18:47.7; 7. Hunter, Smithville, 18:54.0; 8. Gentilia, Platte County, 18:55.6; 9. Applegate, MICDS, 18:56.9; 10. Allen, Webster Groves, 19:02.2; 11. Selby, Webster Groves, 19:03.3; 12. Beck, Pleasant Hill, 19:08.9; 13. Coppel, MICDS, 19:13.9; 14. Jobe, Jefferson City, 19:16.7; 15. Jump, Bolivar, 19:19.0; 16. Sanders, West Plains, 19:21.1; 17. Shaw, Holt, 19:21.4; 18. Wong, Parkway North, 19:22.9; 19. Pigg, DeSoto, 19:22.9; 20. Schelp, Lutheran South, 19:23.9; 21. Thornborrow, Festus, 19:24.5; 22. Eash, Nerinx Hall, 19:27.9; 23. Keiser, Washington, 19:29.7; 24. Martin, 19:32.0; 25. Spotila, Bolivar, 19:33.5; 26. Scott, Capital City, 19:35.7; 27. Mahon, Washington, 19:37.1; 28. McAndrew, Clayton, 19:41.3; 29. Ritter, West Plains, 19:43.5; 30. Richardson, Smithville, 19:44.1

CLASS 3 BOYS

Team scores: 1. St. Michael the Archangel, 112; 2. El Dorado Springs, 114; 3. Centralia, 133; 4. Herculaneum, 139; 5. Chillicothe, 162; 6. Priory, 173; 7. Dexter, 186; 8. Bowling Green, 198; 9. Maryville, 198; 10. Fatima, 231; 11. Knob Noster, 249; 12. Potosi, 251; 13. Springfield Catholic, 278; 14. Lamar, 295; 15. Principia, 323; 16. Strafford, 357.

Medalists: 1. Chance, Bowling Green, 15:25.2; 2. Sorrell, East Newton, 15:32.8; 3. Vaughn, Herculaneum, 15:37.0; 4. Klaiber, El Dorado Springs, 15:40.8; 5. Thompson, Chillicothe, 15:57.3; 6. Wright, Herculaneum, 15:58.8; 7. Burns, Southern Boone County, 16:06.7; 8. Bell, Dexter, 16:10.3; 9. Watts, El Dorado Springs, 16:10.8; 10. Graham, Chillicothe, 16:11.0; 11. Holiman, Centralia, 16:11.9; 12. Deering, 16:12.7; 13. Henningfield, Bowling Green, 16:15.0; 14. Lichte, Lexington, 16:15.0; 15. Thurmon, Montgomery County, 16:18.0; 16. Sisk, Potosi, 16:20.1; 17. Evans, Chillicothe, 16:21.4; 18. Blackford, Maryville, 16:22.1; 19. Reynolds, Eldon, 16:23.3; 20. Joyce, St. Michael the Archangel, 16:25.2; 21. Bostick, Centralia, 16:27.1; 22. Britt, Priory, 16:29.4; 23. Tittle, St. Michael the Archangel, 16:29.4; 24. Stephan, Lawson, 16:33.1; 25. Skogen, Westminster Christian Academy, 16:34.0; 26. Moss, Centralia, 16:34.5; 27. Dowdy, Dexter, 16:35.5; 28. Smith, Potosi, 16:35.8; 29. Holtmeyer, Owensville, 16:36.8; 30. Diehl, Salem, 16:38.5.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. St. Charles West, 55; 2. Westminster Christian Academy, 142; 3. Lutheran (St. Charles), 149; 4. Lexington, 161; 5. Fatima, 181; 6. St. Michael the Archangel, 185; 7. Metro, 203; 8. Springfield Catholic, 228; 9. Osage, 239; 10. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 247; 11. Herculaneum, 255; 12. Maryville, 258; 13. Notre Dame de Sion, 283; 14. Lamar, 287; 15. Potosi, 294; 16. Clever, 313.

Medalists: 1. Volkart, Southern Boone County, 18:27.0; 2. Eftink, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 18:29.7; 3. Krueger, St. Charles West, 18:35.5; 4. Henry, St. Michael the Archangel, 18:42.7; 5. Martonfi, Eldon, 18:49.8; 6. Bailey, Westminster Christian Academy, 19:06.5; 7. Cantwell, Fair Grove, 19:10.9; 8. Horstmann, St. Charles West, 19:14.5; 9. Mahoney, Lutheran (St. Charles), 19:17.6; 10. Tiburzi, Ursuline Academy, 19:22.6; 11. Berhorst, Fatima, 19:23.9; 12. Luetkemeyer, Metro, 19:24.7; 13. Limberg, Owensville, 19:25.5; 14. Malone, Metro, 19:26.5; 15. Goans, California, 19:27.0; 16. Moss, Centralia, 19:28.0; 17. Schaff, Lutheran (St. Charles), 19:29.8; 18. Belk, Springfield Catholic, 19:31.6; 19. Smith, Lexington, 19:35.5; 20. Perona, St. James, 19:40.8; 21. Zangaro, Ste. Genevieve, 19:42.1; 22. Goatley, El Dorado Springs, 19:42.6; 23. Calvert, Lawson, 19:43.1; 24. Jackson, St. Charles West, 19:43.6; 25. Massman, Fatima, 19:45.7; 26. Coy, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 19:49.1; 27. Smith, Clever, 19:50.9; 28. Wacker, St. Charles West, 19:56.7; 29. Linderman, KC Lutheran, 19:58.3; 30. Lackman, Blair Oaks, 19:59.6.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Team scores: 1. Woodland, 96; 2. Kansas City Lutheran, 137; 3. New Covenant Academy, 168; 4. North Platte, 175; 5. Elsberry, 181; 6. Hermann, 209; 7. South Shelby, 213; 8. Alton, 215; 9. Mansfield, 218; 10. St. Vincent, 226; 11. Penney, 248; 12. Smithton, 258; 13. Southwest (Washburn), 259; 14. Puxico, 266; 15. St. Pius X (Festus), 273; 16. New Bloomfield, 303.

Medalists: 1. Layton, Woodland, 16:25.2; 2. Hammett, Butler, 16:36.7; 3. Corder, Mansfield, 16:42.6; 4. Layton, Woodlamd, 16:43.5; 5. Reimer, KC Lutheran, 16:55.5; 6. Kendall, New Covenant, 17:01.4; 7. McDaniel, Clark County, 17:02.7; 8. Heckman, North Platte, 17:03.3; 9. Hennemann, St. Vincent, 17:04.5; 10. Kopp, Hermann, 17:04.9; 11. Humphries, Southwest (Washburn), 17:08.1; 12. Jobe, Calvary Lutheran, 17:09.9; 13. Deckard, Alton, 17:10.1; 14. Montoya, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience, 17:12.6; 15. Metzler, St. Pius X (Festus), 17:12.7; 16. Unterreiner, St. Vincent, 17:15.1; 17. Lyons, Kingston, 17:17.6; 18. Keraus, North Platte, 17:18.3; 19. Heras, Elsberry, 17:19.4; 20. Bolfing, Mansfield, 17:19.4; 21. Edwards, New Covenant, 17:19.6; 22. Welpman, Stover, 17:19.9; 23. Horn, Jefferson (Festus), 17:21.0; 24. Krentz, Penney, 17:21.7; 25. Hudson, Stockton, 17:22.5; 26. McGivern, West Platte, 17:23.3; 27. Cary, Valley Park, 17:23.7; 28. McMillan, College Heights Christian, 17:25.8; 29. Garrett, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience, 17:27.6; 30. Llewellyn, Southwest (Washburn), 17:28.3

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Lafayette County, 105; 2. Woodland, 130; 3. Hermann, 133; 4. Stockton, 134; 5. Monroe City, 144; 6. Sparta, 146; 7. North Platte, 154; 8. Steelville, 156; 9. West Platte, 179; 10. Pricipia, 263; 11. Brentwood, 265; 12. Pierce City, 269; 13. Mark Twain, 299; 14. Sarcoxie, 304; 15. Mansfield, 328.

Medalists: 1. Curd, Brentwood, 19:24.3; 2. Selsor, Jefferson (Festus), 19:29.7; 3. Heckman, North Platte, 19:35.4; 4. Trent, New Covenant, 19:46.5; 5. Pattison, West Platte, 19:55.3; 6. Rouggly, Woodland, 20:03.6; 7. Shipman, Lafayette County, 20:04.6; 8. Witherow, Penney, 20:05.0; 9. Uthlaut, Hermann, 20:09.3; 10. Griffard, Valle Catholic, 20:12.1; 11. Sapp, Ash Grove, 20:15.5; 12. Hunt, Pierce City, 20:16.7; 13. DeBord, North Platte, 20:30.6; 14. Keller, Monroe City, 20:34.4; 15. Dettmer, Arcadia Valley, 20:36.5; 16. Burchett, Stockton, 20:36.8; 17. Hartley, Elsberry, 20:41.2; 18. Linebach, Lafayette County, 20:42.1; 19. Wallace, Skyline, 20:51.1; 20. Sidebottom, Stover, 20:52.0; 21. Ridings, Woodland, 20:52.1; 22. Clark, Mansfield, 20:52.3; 23. Schiwitz, Scott City, 21:00.3; 24. Roth, Saxony Lutheran, 21:07.5; 25. Wenger, Rosati-Kain, 21:11.6; 26. McCrosky, Cabool, 21:12.1; 27. Forman, Van-Far, 21:13.5; 28. Unamuno Musatadi, Grandview (Hillsboro), 21:18.1; 29. Terrell, Grandview (Hillsboro), 21:21.2; 30. Faletti, Bishop DuBourg, 21:21.6.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Team scores: 1. Hermitage, 74; 2. Van Buren, 97; 3. Oak Ridge, 127; 4. Vienna, 130; 5. McAuley Catholic, 136; 6. East Carter, 140; 7. Mound City, 200; 8. Valle Catholic, 201; 9. Dadeville, 233; 10. Montrose, 263; 11. Paris, 269; 12. Tarkio, 275; 13. Bishop LeBlond, 294; 14. Chamois, 335; 15. Salisbury, 343.

Medalists: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 15:48.2; 2. Dichscherer, Marion C. Early, 15:55.2; 3. Nold, Dora, 16:26.9; 4. Parrigon, McAuley Catholic, 16:28.8; 5. Mantooth, Hermitage, 16:45.3; 6. Faucett, Crane, 16:57.5; 7. Chapman, Paris, 17:12.3; 8. Eckstein, Bishop LeBlond, 17:13.4; 9. Zembles, Mound City, 17:14.6; 10. Phillips, Macks Creek, 17:23.5; 11. Yates, Hermitage, 17:27.0; 12. Chambers, Hermitage, 17:29.1; 13. Wilkinson, Vienna, 17:29.1; 14. Houf, Van Buren, 17:29.7; 15. Nold, Dora, 17:31.9; 16. Hobeck, Oak Ridge, 17:32.0; 17. Auten, Vienna, 17:32.8; 18. Manning, Sacred Heart, 17:33.1; 19. Inman, Walnut Grove, 17:38.6; 20. Harris, Jasper, 17:40.8; 21. Wilson, Oak Ridge, 17:42.3; 22. Veer, McAuley Catholic, 17:42.8; 23. Mollnow, McAuley Catholoc, 17:43.9; 24. Owens, Sacred Heart, 17:44.0; 25. Howard, School of the Ozarks, 17:44.4; 26. Crafton, Van Buren, 17:44.8; 27. Ringwald, Valle Catholic, 17:45.6; 28. Miller, Bismarck, 17:46.1; 29. Street, Van Buren, 17:46.5; 30. Wheeler, Hermitage, 17:48.6.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Chadwick, 60; 2. Liberal, 98; 3. East Carter, 112; 4. Paris, 130; 5. Dora, 143; 6. Van Buren, 158; 7. South Nodaway, 158; 8. McAuley Catholic, 169; 9. Calvary Lutheran, 205; 10. Tarkio, 246; 11. School of the Ozarks, 248; 12. Braymer, 249; 13. Bernie, 251.

Medalists: 1. Wray, South Nodaway, 19:11.9; 2. Shaw, Stoutland, 20:15.3; 3. Al. Barton, Liberal, 20:17.5; 4. Watkins, Rock Port, 20:27.1; 5. E. Landry, Chadwick, 20:30.2; 6. Barringhaus, Glasgow, 20:32.3; 7. M. Landry, Chadwick, 20:34.5; 8. Kinnaman, Paris, 20:44.7; 9. Ramsey, McAuley Catholic, 20:46.4; 10. Swarnes, Liberal, 20:53.1; 11. Parrigon, McAuley Catholic, 20:56.9; 12. Martin, Dora, 20:58.8; 13. Nichols, East Carter, 21:04.5; 14. Chambers, Norwood, 21:10.1; 15. Little, Chadwick, 21:15.5; 16. Tullius, Paris, 21:19.5; 17. Wareham, Montrose, 21:23.0; 18. Harris, Bernie, 21:26.0; 19. Aliyah Miller, East Carter, 21:26.9; 20. Brunner, Calvary Lutheran, 21:29.4; 21. Pankau, Mound City, 21:31.2; 22. Atkins, Mound City, 21:32.8; 23. Loveland, Chadwick, 21:33.7; 24. Irvine, Tarkio, 21:35.6; 25. Been, Van Buren, 21:35.9; 26. Demsko, Braymer, 21:39.0; 27. Riley, South Nodaway, 21:41.6; 28. Ostermann, Northwestern (Mendon), 21:46.9; 29. Alivia Miller, East Carter, 21:50.0; 30. Ab. Barton, Liberal, 21:59.8.