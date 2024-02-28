See Sacramento’s Russian community gather to protest death of opposition leader Navalny

“Putin = killer” read a large banner as dozens of Russian immigrants honored the memory of Alexei Navalny near the Tower Bridge in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday night.
Navalny died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony. His funeral will take place on Friday in Moscow, the Associated Press reports.
The Sacramento region is home to about 20,000 Russian immigrants — many associated with the country’s dissident movement — as well as a sizable population of native Ukrainians.
Tuesday’s candlelight vigil again brought both populations together as they stood in solidarity against two years of war in Ukraine after Russian’s invasion of that country. Many banners and signs also remembered Boris Nemtsov, a Russian opposition leader who was killed on a bridge near the Kremlin in 2015.
“Since we have this great opportunity to be vocal and stay vocal in this county – which is true democracy – we must do that,” said Iana Trotsiuk, a member of the group Voices of Russian Opposition. “In our homeland, people were silenced. There is no more freedom of speech.”
Samsung’s upcoming microSD card will offer a dramatic speed boost. The company’s 256GB SD Express microSD — the first of its kind — can read data at up to 800 MB/s, significantly faster than the microSDs you can buy today.
Emerging decentralized social network and X rival Bluesky has just landed a notable former Twitter leader as its new Head of Trust and Safety. On Wednesday, the company announced it has appointed Aaron Rodericks, who most recently co-led the Trust and Safety team at Twitter, to this new position.
A new study shows that California dominates when it comes to EV chargers and having the most metro areas that are EV friendly. But when looking at states as a whole, California got edged out by another.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Polestar secured a $950 million loan from a dozen banks, critical funds needed to keep its EV plans moving forward following Volvo's decision to pull back its financial support of the electric automaker. Polestar said Wednesday the funds were needed to finance the next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs. Polestar, which has cut 10% of jobs since mid-2023, said it plans to make another 15% cut this year.