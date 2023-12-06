See what scene of 5 shootings in Austin, San Antonio look like

Six people are dead and three injured following a string of shootings in San Antonio and Austin.

The hours-long rampage came to an end following a police pursuit that resulted in the suspect being taken into custody Tuesday night. Travis County records show Austin police booked Shane James, 34, into the jail at 1:32 a.m. the following day.

The shootings took place at five separate locations. Here's what each scene looks like:

Sheriff: San Antonio homicide occurred before Austin shootings

A man and a woman were found dead in a San Antonio home Tuesday.

Austin police believe James is responsible for the homicide and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says officials believe the two were killed before the series of shootings in Austin.

An exact time and cause of death has not been disclosed.

First Austin shooting injured school officer at Northeast Early College High School

Austin interim police chief Robin Henderson said during a press conference early Wednesday that an Austin Independent School District officer was shot and injured around 10:40 a.m. at Northeast Early College High School.

Located on the Northeast side of Austin, the school is more than 75 miles away from the location of the homicide in San Antonio. The shooting prompted a lockdown at the school.

The injured officer is in stable condition.

Police secure the scene after a shooting at Northeast Early College High School on Tuesday December 5, 2023.

Two people killed on Shadywood Drive in second Austin shooting

Just before noon, 911 calls came in after two individuals were reported shot on Shadywood Drive, nearly 12 miles away from the school.

The two people died at the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police investigate a homicide at the 7300 block of Shadywood Dr. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Southeast Austin.

Flowers are placed in front of a home on Shadywood Drive in South Austin on Wednesday December 6, 2023, where two people died in a shooting on Tuesday.

Third shooting in Austin injures man on bike

About five hours and less than 10 miles away from the previous incident, another shooting was reported. A bicyclist was injured in a shooting on Slaughter Lane. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Here's what the area looks like on Google Maps:

Two people killed in last Austin shooting in Circle C neighborhood; police pursuit leads to crash and Shane James' arrest

A 911 call of a burglary in progress sent police to a home on Austral Loop in the Circle C neighborhood before 7 p.m. There, an officer was injured after exchanging gunfire with the suspect in the backyard before the suspect evaded authorities. The officer's injuries were non-life threatening.

A pursuit ensued and resulted in a crash less than five miles away at the intersection of Highway 45 and FM 1826. Police then took James into custody.

During the chase, police discovered two bodies inside the home they were initially dispatched to.

An Austin police officer works at the scene of a shooting in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Southwest Austin on Tuesday December 5, 2023.

