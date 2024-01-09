See what school districts, community centers are closing, delaying for incoming storms

Schools and community centers across Delaware have cancelled or delayed programming on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for the high winds, heavy rain and possible flooding predicted to hit the First State in the coming day.

MORE: High winds, heavy rains, flooding expected in Delaware. Here's the latest forecast

Here is a list of closures and delays across the state:

New Castle County

Academia Alonso Charter School: All after-school aactivities on Tuesday have been cancelled.

Appoquinimink School District: All after-school and evening activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. On-site after-care providers will remain open for one hour after dismissal and will contact impacted families. Tuesday night's school board meeting will be held virtually.

Brandywine School District: All after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled.

Christina School District: All after-school and evening activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. Adult education, Groves Adult High School and distance learning classes are cancelled. Tuesday night's school board meeting will still take place in person.

New Castle County Vo-Tech School District: All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled.

Red Clay Consolidated School District: All district-sponsored after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. Other after-care programs will be made by individual providers and schools, who will contact parents.

YMCA: After-school programs have been cancelled for Tuesday, and all programs and classes including Group Exercise and KidsZone will be cancelled after 5 p.m. Early learning centers will stay open until 6 p.m., and branches will remain open until regular closing.

Kent County

Caesar Rodney School District: All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled.

Capital School District: All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled.

Milford School District: All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled.

Polytech School District: All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled. Adult education classes will take place as scheduled.

Smyrna School District: All buildings will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and all activities scheduled by the district and community must end by then. The district said it has not yet determined if school hours on Wednesday will be affected.

YMCA: After-school programs have been cancelled for Tuesday,, and all programs and classes including Group Exercise and KidsZone will be cancelled after 5 p.m. Early learning centers will stay open until 6 p.m., and branches will remain open until regular closing.

Sussex County

Cape Henlopen School District: All after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, and the morning Pre-K program has been cancelled.

Delmar School District: The district dismissed students early at 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, and all after-school activities have been cancelled. Schools will open an hour and a half late on Wednesday.

Indian River School District: All after-school activities, including parent-teacher conferences, have been cancelled. All schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, and there will be no morning preschool activities.

Lake Forest School District: All high school after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. No information for other schools in the district has been posted online.

Laurel School District: All after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, and the morning Pre-K program has been cancelled. Breakfast will not be served Wednesday morning.

Milford School District : All Tuesday after-school activities have been cancelled.

Seaford School District: All after-school activities on Tuesday have been cancelled. Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, and the morning Pre-K program has been cancelled. Breakfast will not be served Wednesday morning, and the NJROTC blood drive has been delayed to 10 a.m. Parents of students who cannot get to school Wednesday due to flooding should call their student's school.

Sussex Technical School District: All Tuesday after-school activities and adult education classes have been cancelled.

YMCA: After-school programs have been cancelled for Tuesday, and all programs and classes including Group Exercise and KidsZone will be cancelled after 5 p.m. Early learning centers will stay open until 6 p.m., and branches will remain open until regular closing.

This list will be updated as new information is released.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Storm delays, cancellations at districts across the state