What to do if you see a seal at the Delaware beaches this winter

The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute is urging those lucky enough to spot a seal at the Delaware beaches this winter to keep their distance.

At this time of year, four different types of seals can be found in Delaware waters, according to the MERR Executive Director Suzanne Thurman. They include grey, harbor, harp and hooded seals, though hooded seals haven't been spotted for a few years.

"We have a colony that has developed off of Lewes, and that's been going on for at least a decade," Thurman said. "And now we're having pupping - pups being born. Primarily gray seals, some harbor."

It's normal for seals to emerge from the water to rest on rocks, docks and beaches, and it's important they're not disturbed and caused undue stress. If you see a seal on the beach, keep a distance of at least 150 feet and keep dogs leashed, the institute recommends.

A grey seal pup was spotted on Dewey Beach after 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The MERR Institute later responded and was monitoring the pup.

Boaters should maintain the same distance.

"People are starting to go out by boat to see them, and we know how exciting it is to view the seals in their natural habitat, but it’s important for the well being of the seal to be a responsible wildlife viewer and keep that distance," Thurman said.

Seals will return to the water when a boat gets too close, which not only interrupts their rest but can cause the separation of mothers and pups, according to the institute.

"Unattended pups are susceptible to attack from adult male seals, as well as predators," a MERR Facebook post said.

Approaching seals is dangerous. They will bite if they feel threatened and can transmit disease, according to the post.

If you see a seal on the beach, report it to MERR's 24-hour hotline at 302-228-5029. The institute will evaluate the animal's health and provide rescue if needed, or set up watch to assure it can rest undisturbed.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seal season is here: What to do if you see one at the Delaware beaches