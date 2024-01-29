See how SeaWorld is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its Sesame Street Land

SeaWorld Orlando will have a series of events to celebrate Sesame Street Land’s fifth birthday.

Sesame Street Land will be decked out with colorful birthday decorations.

There will be various fun birthday activities from Jan. 27 to Apr. 28.

Read: City of Orlando to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials-Marathon; see road closures

Some activities include a new Sesame Street birthday parade, a birthday breakfast bash, birthday story time, birthday-themed crafts and a festive birthday photo opp.

There will also be some special Sesame Street friends visiting the park:

Meet Mr. Snuffleupagus: January 27-February 4

Meet Murray: February 10 & 11, February 17 & 18

Meet Baby Bear: February 24 & 25, March 2 & 3

Meet Honker and Dinger: March 9 & 10, March 16 & 17

Read: Will it fly?: Florida lawmakers clash over proposed bill on flag ban

SeaWorld Orlando will also celebrate Elmo’s birthday from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Guests can take part in Sesame Street special activities for Elmo’s birthday:

Elmo’s Birthday Story time: Everyone can gather at the VIP parade viewing area to hear a story about Elmo’s super-duper birthday.

A family-friendly DJ dance party: Sing and groove along with Sesame Street friends.

Birthday photo opportunities with Elmo and friends: get exclusive one-on-one time with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more.

See photos: NFC Championship Game

Guests can join the party with normal park admission.

Click here for more information about the party.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.