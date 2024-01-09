Here’s how to see what the severe storm is doing to the Columbia area through live webcams

Things could soon get a bit messy in Columbia — and if you want to watch it all unfold live, there are ways.

Severe weather is moving toward the Midlands this afternoon, bringing with it the chance of powerful, damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The Midlands are under a wind advisory and there’s a warning of possible flooding of the Congaree River, which could impact Richland and Lexington counties.

Much of the most hazardous weather is expected to hit the Columbia area at noon and last through as late as 9 p.m., the NWS states. Forecasters expect strong winds that could cause power outages. Columbia could see winds between 30 and 40 mph.

The NWS also warns that an EF2-level tornado may form this afternoon.

For those who are exceedingly curious, there are ways to watch the storm move through Columbia besides simply looking out of their windows.

Residents who still have power when the worst of the storm moves through can watch live online through a series of webcams. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has dozens of traffic cams on highways and interstates around Columbia.

To access them, click here.

Once you’ve clicked on the link, a map of the state will appear. Zoom in to look at cameras in Columbia or other parts of the state. Click on the camera icon you want to view and you’ll get live video of whatever that camera sees.

There is also a live webcam on Congaree River at US 321. To watch the potential flooding, click here.