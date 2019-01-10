The government shutdown continues to affect national parks and monuments across the United States, causing trash to pile up at some of the country's most cherished locations.

Though the National Park Service is leaning on charities, non-profit businesses and more to stay open, the lack of staff and unsanitary conditions have led to the closures of several parks.

Photos show garbage accumulating along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with trash cans overflowing with debris.

Junk is also piling up in other places in the nation's capital, including the White House Visitor Center, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

Trash begins to accumulate along the National Mall near the Washington Monument due to a partial shutdown of the federal government on Dec. 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. All National Parks visitors centers remain closed as the shutdown continues after Congress and President Trump are at an impasse over the funding of the President's proposed southern border barrier. More

Trash is showing up in parks across the nation too, including California's Joshua Tree National Park, where volunteers have stepped in to help clean up the park's bathrooms and pick up litter.

During the shutdown, the parks are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars daily. This estimate does not even include anticipated losses for things like park maintenance, including, for example, getting rid of invasive plant species after they've been allowed to grow wild.

Contributing: Eileen Rivers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See shocking photos of trash piling up at national parks, monuments amid government shutdown