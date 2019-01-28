Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The 1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of 1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

1300SMILES is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$148m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ONT.

Check out our latest analysis for 1300SMILES

ASX:ONT Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 1300SMILES?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. 1300SMILES’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ASX:ONT Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in 1300SMILES. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of 1300SMILES

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of 1300SMILES Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a AU$98m stake in this AU$148m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.