Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SGX:A31) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SGX:A31), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Addvalue Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$47m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about A31.

See our latest analysis for Addvalue Technologies

SGX:A31 Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Addvalue Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Addvalue Technologies, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SGX:A31 Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Addvalue Technologies. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Addvalue Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.