Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Alpha MOS S.A. (EPA:ALM) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Alpha MOS S.A. (EPA:ALM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Alpha MOS is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €21m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ALM.

View our latest analysis for Alpha MOS

ENXTPA:ALM Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha MOS?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Alpha MOS's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ENXTPA:ALM Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Alpha MOS. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha MOS

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.