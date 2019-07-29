Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'
Auburn National Bancorporation is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$140m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AUBN.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Auburn National Bancorporation?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Auburn National Bancorporation already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 14% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Auburn National Bancorporation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Auburn National Bancorporation. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Auburn National Bancorporation
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.. Insiders own US$48m worth of shares in the US$140m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, mostly retail investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in AUBN, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives retail investors collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Auburn National Bancorporation better, we need to consider many other factors.
