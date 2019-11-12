Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE:AUROPHARMA) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE:AUROPHARMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Aurobindo Pharma is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of ₹258b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AUROPHARMA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurobindo Pharma?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Aurobindo Pharma does have institutional investors; and they hold 25% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aurobindo Pharma's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aurobindo Pharma. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aurobindo Pharma

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.