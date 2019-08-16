Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DTD2) Share Register?

Every investor in B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DTD2) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

B+S Banksysteme is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €14m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DTD2.

Check out our latest analysis for B+S Banksysteme

XTRA:DTD2 Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B+S Banksysteme?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that B+S Banksysteme does have institutional investors; and they hold 24% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see B+S Banksysteme's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

XTRA:DTD2 Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in B+S Banksysteme. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of B+S Banksysteme

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.