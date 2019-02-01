Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW) Share Register?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Every investor in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of €48b, Bayerische Motoren Werke is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BMW.

DB:BMW Ownership Summary February 1st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bayerische Motoren Werke?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Bayerische Motoren Werke already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 34% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Bayerische Motoren Werke’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

DB:BMW Income Statement Export February 1st 19 More

Bayerische Motoren Werke is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bayerische Motoren Werke

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.