Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Begbies Traynor Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£112m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BEG.

AIM:BEG Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Begbies Traynor Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 59% of Begbies Traynor Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Begbies Traynor Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:BEG Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Begbies Traynor Group is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Begbies Traynor Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.