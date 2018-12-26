Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited (NSE:BUTTERFLY) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited (NSE:BUTTERFLY), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹4.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BUTTERFLY.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.3% of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.