Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKG:2877) Share Register?

Every investor in China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKG:2877) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$5.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2877.

SEHK:2877 Ownership Summary, November 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.8% of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:2877 Income Statement, November 9th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.