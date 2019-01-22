Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The China Development Bank International Investment Limited (HKG:1062) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in China Development Bank International Investment Limited (HKG:1062) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

China Development Bank International Investment is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$551m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1062.

View our latest analysis for China Development Bank International Investment

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:1062 Ownership Summary January 22nd 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Development Bank International Investment?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. China Development Bank International Investment’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SEHK:1062 Income Statement Export January 22nd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in China Development Bank International Investment. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China Development Bank International Investment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.