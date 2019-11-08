Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The China Kepei Education Group Limited (HKG:1890) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in China Kepei Education Group Limited (HKG:1890) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

China Kepei Education Group has a market capitalization of HK$7.8b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1890.

See our latest analysis for China Kepei Education Group

SEHK:1890 Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Kepei Education Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. China Kepei Education Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:1890 Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Kepei Education Group. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of China Kepei Education Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.