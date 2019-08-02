Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CZZ) Share Register?

Every investor in Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CZZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Cleghorn Minerals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$1.4m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CZZ.

Check out our latest analysis for Cleghorn Minerals

TSXV:CZZ Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cleghorn Minerals?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Cleghorn Minerals, for yourself, below.

TSXV:CZZ Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Cleghorn Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Cleghorn Minerals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.