Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (HKG:206) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (HKG:206) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 206.

See our latest analysis for CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding

SEHK:206 Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding, for yourself, below.

SEHK:206 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.