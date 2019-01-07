Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Credible Labs Inc. (ASX:CRD) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Credible Labs Inc. (ASX:CRD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Credible Labs is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$191m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CRD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Credible Labs?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Credible Labs already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Credible Labs’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Credible Labs. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Credible Labs

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.