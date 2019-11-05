Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of kr1.8b, CTT Systems is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CTT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CTT Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 33% of CTT Systems. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CTT Systems's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CTT Systems. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of CTT Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in CTT Systems AB. It has a market capitalization of just kr1.8b, and insiders have kr314m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.