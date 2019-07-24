Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Daily Journal is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$318m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DJCO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Daily Journal?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 40% of Daily Journal. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Daily Journal, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Daily Journal. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Daily Journal

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.