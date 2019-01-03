Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The New Delhi Television Limited (NSE:NDTV) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls New Delhi Television Limited (NSE:NDTV), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of ₹2.5b, New Delhi Television is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NDTV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Delhi Television?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that New Delhi Television does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.5% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at New Delhi Television’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in New Delhi Television. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of New Delhi Television

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.