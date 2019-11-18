Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Elmos Semiconductor AG (ETR:ELG) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Elmos Semiconductor AG (ETR:ELG) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Elmos Semiconductor is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €574m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ELG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elmos Semiconductor?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Elmos Semiconductor does have institutional investors; and they hold 21% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Elmos Semiconductor's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Elmos Semiconductor is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Elmos Semiconductor

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Elmos Semiconductor AG. Insiders own €118m worth of shares in the €574m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.