Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Frequentis AG (FRA:FQT) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Frequentis AG (FRA:FQT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Frequentis is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €216m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FQT.

Check out our latest analysis for Frequentis

DB:FQT Ownership Summary, August 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frequentis?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Frequentis, for yourself, below.

DB:FQT Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Frequentis. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Frequentis

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.