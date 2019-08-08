Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) Share Register?

Every investor in Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Gibb River Diamonds is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$5.6m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GIB.

See our latest analysis for Gibb River Diamonds

ASX:GIB Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gibb River Diamonds?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Gibb River Diamonds, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

ASX:GIB Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gibb River Diamonds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Gibb River Diamonds

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.