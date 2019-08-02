Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The GK Resources Ltd. (CVE:NIKL) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls GK Resources Ltd. (CVE:NIKL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

GK Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$4.3m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NIKL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GK Resources?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. GK Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

It would appear that 21% of GK Resources shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of GK Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.