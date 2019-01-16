Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Gretex Industries Limited (NSE:GRETEX) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Gretex Industries Limited (NSE:GRETEX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Gretex Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹44m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GRETEX.

View our latest analysis for Gretex Industries

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NSEI:GRETEX Ownership Summary January 16th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gretex Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Gretex Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.1% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Gretex Industries’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:GRETEX Income Statement Export January 16th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Gretex Industries. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Gretex Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.