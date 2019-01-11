Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Hitech Corporation Limited (NSE:HITECHCORP) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Hitech Corporation Limited (NSE:HITECHCORP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Hitech is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.9b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HITECHCORP.

NSEI:HITECHCORP Ownership Summary January 11th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hitech?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Hitech’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NSEI:HITECHCORP Income Statement Export January 11th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Hitech. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hitech

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Hitech Corporation Limited. In their own names, insiders own ₹165m worth of stock in the ₹1.9b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.