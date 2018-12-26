Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Kamdhenu Limited (NSE:KAMDHENU) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Kamdhenu Limited (NSE:KAMDHENU) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Kamdhenu is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹4.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about KAMDHENU.

See our latest analysis for Kamdhenu

NSEI:KAMDHENU Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kamdhenu?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Kamdhenu, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:KAMDHENU Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Kamdhenu is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Kamdhenu

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.