Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited (ASX:KTD) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited (ASX:KTD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Keytone Dairy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$65m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KTD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Keytone Dairy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Keytone Dairy is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Keytone Dairy. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Keytone Dairy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.