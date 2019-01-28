Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Koh Brothers Group Limited (SGX:K75) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Koh Brothers Group Limited (SGX:K75) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Koh Brothers Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$101m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about K75.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Koh Brothers Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Koh Brothers Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Koh Brothers Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Koh Brothers Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.