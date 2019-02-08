Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Lysogene S.A. (EPA:LYS) Share Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Lysogene S.A. (EPA:LYS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Lysogene is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €22m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about LYS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lysogene?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Lysogene already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.4% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lysogene’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Lysogene. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Lysogene

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.