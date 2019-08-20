Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of US$42m, Mid-Southern Bancorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MSVB.

View our latest analysis for Mid-Southern Bancorp

NasdaqCM:MSVB Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mid-Southern Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Mid-Southern Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mid-Southern Bancorp's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:MSVB Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 5.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Mid-Southern Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.