Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Minbos Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$5.7m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MNB.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Minbos Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Minbos Resources, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Minbos Resources. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Minbos Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.