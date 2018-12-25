Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Om Metals Infraprojects Limited (NSE:OMMETALS) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Om Metals Infraprojects Limited (NSE:OMMETALS), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Om Metals Infraprojects is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹3.8b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about OMMETALS.

NSEI:OMMETALS Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Om Metals Infraprojects?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Om Metals Infraprojects, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:OMMETALS Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Om Metals Infraprojects. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Om Metals Infraprojects

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.