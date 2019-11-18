Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Onward Technologies Limited (NSE:ONWARDTEC) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Onward Technologies Limited (NSE:ONWARDTEC) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Onward Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ONWARDTEC.

View our latest analysis for Onward Technologies

NSEI:ONWARDTEC Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Onward Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Onward Technologies is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:ONWARDTEC Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Onward Technologies. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Onward Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.