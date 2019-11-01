Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The OrganoClick AB (publ) (STO:ORGC) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls OrganoClick AB (publ) (STO:ORGC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

OrganoClick is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr516m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ORGC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OrganoClick?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

OrganoClick already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see OrganoClick's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in OrganoClick. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of OrganoClick

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.