Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) Share Register?

Every investor in Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Pebble Beach Systems Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£7.2m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PEB.

See our latest analysis for Pebble Beach Systems Group

AIM:PEB Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pebble Beach Systems Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 73% of Pebble Beach Systems Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pebble Beach Systems Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:PEB Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Pebble Beach Systems Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pebble Beach Systems Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.