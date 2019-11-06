Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Pool Safe Inc. (CVE:POOL) Share Register?

Every investor in Pool Safe Inc. (CVE:POOL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
With a market capitalization of CA$4.6m, Pool Safe is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about POOL.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pool Safe?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Pool Safe's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.
Pool Safe is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Pool Safe
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Pool Safe Inc.. Insiders own CA$1.9m worth of shares in the CA$4.6m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are mostly retail investors, collectively hold 59% of Pool Safe shares. This size of ownership gives retail investors collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.
