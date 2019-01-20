Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Shenghua Lande Scitech Limited (HKG:8106) Share Register?

Every investor in Shenghua Lande Scitech Limited (HKG:8106) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$119m, Shenghua Lande Scitech is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8106.

Check out our latest analysis for Shenghua Lande Scitech

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:8106 Ownership Summary January 20th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shenghua Lande Scitech?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Shenghua Lande Scitech might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8106 Income Statement Export January 20th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Shenghua Lande Scitech. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Shenghua Lande Scitech

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.