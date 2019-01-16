Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (HKG:813) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
With a market capitalization of HK$63b, Shimao Property Holdings is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 813.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shimao Property Holdings?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that Shimao Property Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Shimao Property Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Shimao Property Holdings. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of Shimao Property Holdings
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
It seems that insiders own more than half the Shimao Property Holdings Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Insiders own HK$46b worth of shares in the HK$63b company. That’s extraordinary! It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.
General Public Ownership
With a 15% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 813. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
