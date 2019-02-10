Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Share Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$118m, Shine is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SHJ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shine?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Shine already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 18% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Shine’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Shine. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Shine

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.